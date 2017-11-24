News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

This is the time of year when home fires tend to increase.  It’s also the time when we start talking about ways to prevent it from happening in your home.  The Electrical Connection and National Fire Protection Association offer several tips on keeping your home safe.

 

  • Never use extension cords for space heaters or electric blankets
  • Keep those heaters away from children and combustible materials
  • Don’t use extension cords for extended periods of time
  • Check your holiday lights for frayed wiring and throw out any that are questionable
  • Make sure you use lights that UL tested and certified
  • Don’t overload your sockets

 

A report issued in March shows an annual average of over 45,000 residential fires reported in the U.S. that involve electrical failure or malfunction.  Those resulted in 420 deaths and nearly 1400 injuries.

