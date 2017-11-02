News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Winter Water Safety

With the winter season right around the corner, those who continue to hit the water for boating or

other activities are being urged to use some extra care. Captain Matt Walz, with the water patrol

division of the highway patrol, says some simple precautions can help to minimize your chances

of becoming a statistic here at the Lake.

      NEWS-11-2-17 Winter Water Safety - 2nd November 2017

 

Cold water shock and hypothermia are the two main concerns when it comes to water safety

during this time of the year.

