With the winter season right around the corner, those who continue to hit the water for boating or
other activities are being urged to use some extra care. Captain Matt Walz, with the water patrol
division of the highway patrol, says some simple precautions can help to minimize your chances
of becoming a statistic here at the Lake.
Cold water shock and hypothermia are the two main concerns when it comes to water safety
during this time of the year.
