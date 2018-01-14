A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Lake Area until 12pm today (Sunday, 11/14/2018). In addition to wind chill values in the single digits, snow showers are falling across the Lake Area with anywhere from a dusting to an inch or two expected before it’s over. A second round of light snow is expected late tonight with another dusting to about two inches expected. Officials caution, if you have to travel today or tonight, give yourself some extra time to get to your destination and keep an eye on the forecast and roadway conditions. You can check out roadway conditions statewide by linking onto MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map (“http://traveler.modot.org/map/“). As of 8:00am, Highway-54 throughout the Lake Area was, at least, partially covered with a light and dusty snow.