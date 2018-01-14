News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Winter Weather Advisory for the Lake Area (Traveler Information Map courtesy of MoDOT)

By Leave a Comment

01-14 HWY 54 AT CASE ROAD 01-14 OSAGE BEACH PARKWAY

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Lake Area until 12pm today (Sunday, 11/14/2018). In addition to wind chill values in the single digits, snow showers are falling across the Lake Area with anywhere from a dusting to an inch or two expected before it’s over. A second round of light snow is expected late tonight with another dusting to about two inches expected. Officials caution, if you have to travel today or tonight, give yourself some extra time to get to your destination and keep an eye on the forecast and roadway conditions. You can check out roadway conditions statewide by linking onto MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map (“http://traveler.modot.org/map/“). As of 8:00am, Highway-54 throughout the Lake Area was, at least, partially covered with a light and dusty snow.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.