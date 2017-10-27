News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Winter Weather Tips

Although we are still a couple weeks away from Winter Weather Awareness Day in Missouri,

residents in the Lake Area are being encouraged to start preparing now. Those preparations,

according to Laura Lockwood in the Weather-Eye Weather-Center, start with some of the most

basic items for your home and car.

 

Over the course of winter 2015-2016, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported 29

cold weather-related fatalities in Missouri, down by seven from the previous year. A little bit of

snow activity has been taken out of the weekend forecast but the temperatures will remain in the

mid-to-upper 40’s up to the mid-50’s. Winter Awareness Day, by the way, is set for the 15th of

November.

