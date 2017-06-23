A dangerous situation on Thursday was able to end safely thanks to quick reacting by the Highway Patrol. 21 year old Elizabeth Young of Jefferson City was driving in the wrong direction around 1 o’clock Thursday morning when an officer pulled her over. Aside from Driving the Wrong Direction on a Divided Highway, Young also faces charges for DWI, Speeding, and Failure to Maintain the Right Half of the Roadway. She was transported to the Miller County Jail.