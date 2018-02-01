News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

“Women on the Water” Class Offered at LCTC

A local marine business is getting involved in a unique way to help more people enjoy the Lake of the Ozarks.  Advantage Marine Lake of the Ozarks General Manager Jessica Brazil will be teaching two community education classes at Lake Career and Technical Center.  The first is an abbreviated boater safety class.  The second class, “Women on the Water,” is about overcoming some self-imposed stereotypes.

      NEWS-2-1-18 Jessica Brazil Drive - 1st February 2018

 

Brazil says the class will teach women the skills they need to know to enjoy boating on the lake, and will do it in the best way possible – by offering hands-on, real-world experience.

      NEWS-2-1-18 Jessica Brazil Hands On - 1st February 2018

 

The boating safety course is February 26 and March 19.  Women on the water will be held in two sessions.  The first, April 8th and 15th, is filled up, but there are openings for the second offering scheduled for April 24th and May 6th.  For information contact LCTC.

