An initiative underway in the lake area could hold big benefits for both employers and job seekers. K.C. Cloke from the Lake Area Chamber and Kathy Hueste from Lake Career & Technical Center are working on the Certified Work-Ready Community initiative for the Regional Economic Development Council.

Cloke says those test results can help employers differentiate between similar job candidates by showing them who will really exceed in the most important aspects of the job.

The program will be grant funded so the tests won’t cost anything to take. They’ll be available for students and adults, including veterans.