Yesterday we told you the World of Outlaws sprint series is returning to Lake Ozark Speedway for the first time in 11 years. When they do return next season, Tony Veneziano says they’ll have some local connections to the area.

NEWS-11-16-17 TONY VENEZIANO LOCAL TIES - 16th November 2017

The World of Outlaws is the preeminent sprint car series in the country. Their race at Lake Ozark Speedway is scheduled for May 4th with a $10,000 prize up for grabs for the winner.