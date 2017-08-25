Accentuate the positive – that’s the message from the administration at the School of the Osage this year.

That’s Superintendent Brent Depee. He says the faculty and students alike will undergo testing to identify their strong points, and, as a district, they’ll use those results to give everyone something positive to focus on and work towards. In terms of challenges for the new year, Depee says they are focusing on safety and growth.

The board is currently working on long-term facility plans to address those concerns.