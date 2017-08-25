News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

“Year of Strength” for School of the Osage

Accentuate the positive – that’s the message from the administration at the School of the Osage this year.

      NEWS -082417 DEPEE STRENGTHS - 24th August 2017

That’s Superintendent Brent Depee.  He says the faculty and students alike will undergo testing to identify their strong points, and, as a district, they’ll use those results to give everyone something positive to focus on and work towards.  In terms of challenges for the new year, Depee says they are focusing on safety and growth.

      NEWS - 082417 DEPEE CONCERNS - 24th August 2017

The board is currently working on long-term facility plans to address those concerns.

