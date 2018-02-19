News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Zoning Issues Top Camdenton Board of Aldermen Agenda

A piece of recently-annexed property in the city of Camdenton is expected to be rezoned when the board of aldermen meets Tuesday night.  The land off Highway 5 will be the home to a relocated Winsupply building.  Under city code, newly annexed property is automatically classified as “general agricultural.”  Developer Morgan Bullock is requesting a change to “highway commercial” to accommodate the nature of their business.  The board is also expected to vote on creation of a new zoning code for PUDs – or Planned Urban Development districts.  Creating the new classification will allow for inclusion of mixed residential developments along with commercial use in the same areas.  The board meets Tuesday at 6pm.

