A piece of recently-annexed property in the city of Camdenton is expected to be rezoned when the board of aldermen meets Tuesday night. The land off Highway 5 will be the home to a relocated Winsupply building. Under city code, newly annexed property is automatically classified as “general agricultural.” Developer Morgan Bullock is requesting a change to “highway commercial” to accommodate the nature of their business. The board is also expected to vote on creation of a new zoning code for PUDs – or Planned Urban Development districts. Creating the new classification will allow for inclusion of mixed residential developments along with commercial use in the same areas. The board meets Tuesday at 6pm.
