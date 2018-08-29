100-Mile Yard Sale This Weekend

The Labor Day weekend in our region is a great opportunity for bargain hunters to save some money and for charitable groups to generate some needed funds. The annual 100-mile yard sale will be held along Route 54. Sales will stretch all along the highway, including the cities of Nevada, El Dorado Springs, Collins, Weaubleau, Wheatland, Hermitage, Preston, Macks Creek, and Camdenton. If you want to set up a sale in Macks Creek you can do it in front of the Public Water Supply District office. In Camdenton, there’s a public set-up location at American Family Insurance. You’ll need to contact those locations to secure your spot. Organizers also encourage churches, fire departments, and other non-profits to set up sales over the weekend.