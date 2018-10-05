News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

$100,000 Top Prize for This Weekend’s Big Bass Bash

It’s Big Bass Weekend.  Someone will pocket over $100,000 for catching the biggest fish of the weekend at the annual Big Bass Bash.  That’s just part of the several thousand dollars in cash and prizes that will be handed out to anglers of all ages Saturday and Sunday.  The tournament’s open to amateurs only.  Fishing begins bright and early.

      10-5-18 Big Al McCulloch 1 - 5th October 2018

 

That’s Big Al McCulloch from Midwest Fish Tournaments.  For complete tournament rules and more information go to www.bigbassbash.com.

