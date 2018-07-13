One Dead, Five Hurt in Crash in Camden County

A Benton County woman is dead and five other people injured after a two-vehicle accident on Route Z in Camden County. It happened a mile north of Route 7 Thursday morning. 24-year old Brittany Barfield of Edwards was pronounced dead on the scene after the vehicle she was in went left of center, colliding with another car and overturning. Barfield was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was partially ejected from the vehicle. 21-year old Kevin Kennedy, also of Edwards, was driving the vehicle and was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries. Three children in the car, ages 1,3, and 10, suffered minor injuries, as did the 63-year old driver of the second vehicle – Ronald Rhodes of Climax Springs.