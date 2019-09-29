News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

12-Year-Old Lebanon Girl Dead, Police Asking for Help Locating Hit-And-Run Driver

By Leave a Comment

A 12-year-old girl is dead and Lebanon City Police are asking the public for help in finding the driver or the pick-up truck involved in the hit-and-run. Reports indicate it happened Saturday evening at the intersection of North Highway-5 and North Adams Street. The girl, initially, was taken to Mercy Hospital where she later died. The pick-up involved is described as a black, or dark-colored, Chevrolet with obvious front end damage and was seen going north on Highway-5 after the accident. Anyone with possible information on the pick-up, or the driver, should contact local law enforcement.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!