12-Year-Old Lebanon Girl Dead, Police Asking for Help Locating Hit-And-Run Driver

A 12-year-old girl is dead and Lebanon City Police are asking the public for help in finding the driver or the pick-up truck involved in the hit-and-run. Reports indicate it happened Saturday evening at the intersection of North Highway-5 and North Adams Street. The girl, initially, was taken to Mercy Hospital where she later died. The pick-up involved is described as a black, or dark-colored, Chevrolet with obvious front end damage and was seen going north on Highway-5 after the accident. Anyone with possible information on the pick-up, or the driver, should contact local law enforcement.