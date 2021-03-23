News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

13-Year-Old Boy Left Fighting For His Life Following Pit Bull Attack In Rolla

By

A 13-year-old Rolla boy is fighting to stay alive after getting attacked by a Pit Bull Terrier.

Rolla police say the boy was flown to Children’s Hospital after the attack and his status is unknown.

Officers were called Saturday when the pit bull broke free from its chain and attacked the child who was taking cupcakes to a neighbor’s house.

The owners of the dog and then other adults got the dog away from the boy, but it broke free from people and attacked the child again.

Animal Control Officers arrived and subdued the dog before it was taken to a local vet and put down.

We’ll pass along more details on this developing story as they become available here on KRMS.

