Bus Gets Stuck Enroute To School, No Injuries

By

It’s an unscheduled stop for a School of the Osage bus on the way to school today. Preliminary information indicates that bus #34 was along the route on Brockman Springs Road when it stopped after a report of hearing a beeping sound before proceeding and getting stuck, partially, off the road. There were about a dozen people on the bus at the time who had to exit out the back emergency door so they could board another bus which came to the rescue. Other than getting wet and, perhaps, a little muddy from having to navigate through or over a water-filled ditch area, there were no injuries reported.

