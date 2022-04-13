News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 12, 2022
A 53-year-old Lebanon man faces a pending charge for allegedly manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance after a search warrant was served up last Wednesday, April 6th, in the 27-thousand block of Park Grove. Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says the search uncovered 24 pounds of marijuana, 197 grams of THC wax, nearly 200 prescription narcotics, 29 mushroom candy bars, 14 boxes of vape cartridges, two grams of cocaine, and six firearms. Millsap also says the person of interest had several connections in the county and was believed to have also been distributing methamphetamine.

