New Missouri Corn Officers Take The Wheel

Missouri Corn officials have installed new leaders at the helm, including a Lake Area resident.

According to officials, Brian Lehman has been installed as Vice President managing District 5 for Missouri Corn.

Lehman from Versailles is responsible for handing corn negotiations for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

The volunteer board of directors is comprised of 14 corn growers elected from across the state and was first formed in 1984.

Learn more:

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.)–With the start of a new fiscal year, the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council (MCMC) and the Missouri Corn Growers Association (MCGA) announced a new slate of officers, the appointment of recently elected board members, and national committee assignments.

The election of the 2022-23 MCMC officer team took place during an August board meeting held in St. Louis. The following MCMC leaders assumed their new roles Oct. 1:

Also elected in August, the 2022-23 MCGA officers are:

President Vice President Sec./Treasurer Clint Stephens Brian Lehman Dylan Rosier Advance Versailles Mound City District 7 District 5

New MCMC board member Jim Boerding of St. Charles, Mo., was recently elected by growers in District 6 and assumed his new role Oct. 1. He will be nominated as a candidate for the MCGA board at the organization’s annual meeting in January. Boerding replaces Mark Scott of Wentzville, Mo., who served the maximum 12 years.

MCMC is a longstanding partner with the U.S. Grains Council (USGC) to enhance the value of corn, ethanol, and distillers grains through strong international exports. Serving on USGC advisory teams are Jay Schutte of Benton City, Asia; Ryan Meyerkorth, Value-Added; Gary Porter of Mercer, Ethanol; Brian Lehman, Middle East/Africa/South Asia; Dylan Rosier, Western Hemisphere; and Brent Hoerr, Innovation and Sustainability. Jay Fischer of Jefferson City also serves on the USGC board of directors.

Several Missouri Corn leaders also volunteer their time on National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) action teams and committees. Clint Stephens sits on the Production Technology Access Action Team. Matt Lambert is a member of the Stewardship Action Team. Jay Schutte donates his time to the Risk Management & Transportation Action Team. Brian Lehman sits on the Member & Consumer Engagement Action Team, and Patrick Seyer is on the Ethanol Action Team. Additionally, Gary Porter continues his service on the National Corn Board, is a member of the 2023 Commodity Classic Planning Committee, and liaison for the Sustainable Ag Research Action Team.

The MCMC board of directors is comprised of 14 corn growers elected from across the state. This volunteer board was formed in 1984 with the passage of a corn checkoff and is dedicated to market development, research, and education. MCGA is a grassroots organization committed to increasing the profitability of corn production through sound policies, continued market development, and strong involvement in the political process. To learn more, visit www.mocorn.org.

#####

Photo Caption: Missouri Corn Merchandising Council officers for 2022-2023 are (l-r): Brent Hoerr, chairman; Matt Lambert, vice chairman; Patrick Seyer, treasurer; Ryan Meyerkorth, secretary.

Photo Credit: Missouri Corn