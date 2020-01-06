15-Year Old Seriously Hurt in Alleged DWI Accident

One person is facing criminal charges after an alleged DWI wreck that sent a 15-year old boy to the hospital with serious injuries. 22-year old Kenneth Bentrup of Osage Beach is facing pending charges of DWI causing serious physical injury, no insurance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Highway Patrol, he tried to avoid a deer on Route D when his car went off the road and hit several trees. Bentrup received minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. His teenage passenger, also from Osage Beach, was taken to Lake Regional.