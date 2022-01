A 15-year-old boy found himself in the hospital Wednesday night after he wrecked his car attempting to evade police. The teen, who was driving a 2008 BMW, was reportedly actively evading police on Eastbound 54 in Camden County, when he lost control of his vehicle, travelled off the roadway, and overturned.

The suspect was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.