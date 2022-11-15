MODOT Plans To Remove More Deer Carcasses’ Thanksgiving Week

With deer more active than at any other time of the year, the State Highway Patrol is recording numerous motor vehicle deer collisions recently, and at the same time many unreported collisions leave dead deer on the roadside.

MO-DOT’s Danny Roeger says crews have been catching up on picking them up following some equipment issues last month.

And he says they will be out in force again next week to clean up Highway 54 and other state routes in the Lake Area…“We got out there….we made a conscious effort to get those deer caucuses removed. The week of Thanksgiving…we’ll be back out there and we’ll have access to our big sweeper, our big broom….and we’re going to clear out that barrier wall before Thanksgiving.”

Roeger spoke on The Ozarks This Morning on NewsTalk KRMS.