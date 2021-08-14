16 People Sent To Department Of Corrections Out Of Pulaski County

PRESS RELEASE

8/12/2021 16 Offenders Sentenced to the Department of Corrections

Kevin Hillman, Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney announces that the following defendants were sentenced to terms of imprisonment in the Missouri Department of Corrections in Circuit Court action over the last two months. Those offenders were:

1. Dirk McGinnie of Kansas City. The defendant was on probation for Burglary in the First Degree. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke his probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 6 years in the Department of Corrections. The St. Robert Police Department investigated this case.

2. Misty Zerr of Dixon. The defendant was on probation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of her probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke her probation. Judge Hickle granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 2 years in the Department of Corrections. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this case.

3. Lela Ransome of Crocker. The defendant was on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of her probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke her probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 3 years in the Department of Corrections. The Crocker Police Department investigated this case.

4. Diamarr Keys of Waynesville. The defendant pled guilty to Harassment in the First Degree. Judge Wiggins sentenced the defendant to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. The Waynesville Police Department investigated this case.

5. Lance Baker of Dixon. The defendant was on probation for Resisting Arrest. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke his probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 5 years in the Department of Corrections. The Dixon Police Department investigated this case.

6. Cody West of Richland. The defendant was on probation for Forgery. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke his probation. Judge Hickle granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated this case.

7. Darius Brown of Tacoma, Washington. The defendant was on probation for Resisting Arrest After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke his probation. Judge Hickle granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. The Crocker Police Department investigated this case.

8. Todd Decker of St. Clair, Missouri. The defendant was on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke his probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to ten years in the Department of Corrections. The Waynesville Police Department investigated this case.

9. Nicholas Brewer of Waynesville. The defendant was on probation for Burglary in the Second Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke his probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 5 years in the Department of Corrections on each count. The St. Robert Police Department investigated this case.

10. Leroy Vanderhoof of Laquey. The defendant pled guilty to Stealing. Judge Beger sentenced the defendant to 3 years in the Department of Corrections. The St. Robert Police Department investigated this case.

11. Jenna Ringwell of Plato. The defendant was on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of her probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke her probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 5 years in the Department of Corrections. The St. Robert Police Department investigated this case.

12. Billy Rains Jr. of Laquey. The defendant was on probation for Domestic Assault in the Third Degree and Harrassment in the First Degree. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke his probation. Judge Hickle granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 2 years in the Department of Corrections on each count. The Waynesville Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated these cases.

13. Donald Copeland of Potosi. The defendant pled guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance. Judge Beger sentenced the defendant to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. The Richland Police Department investigated this case.

14. Jeremy McAllister of Waynesville. The defendant pled guilty Possession of a Controlled Substance. Judge Beger sentenced the defendant to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. The Crocker Police Department investigated this case.

15. Stephen Hunt of St. Robert. The defendant pled guilty Possession of a Controlled Substance. Judge Beger sentenced the defendant to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. The St. Robert Police Department investigated this case.

16. Joseph Curtis of St. Robert. The defendant pled guilty to Assault in the Third Degree. Judge Beger sentenced the defendant to 3 years in the Department of Corrections. The Waynesville Police department investigated this case.

“We continue to work hard to hold offenders accountable for their misconduct,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman. “I believe that these sentences show that Pulaski County law enforcement officials remain committed to seeing that justice is served.”

These cases were prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman and Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys, Donna Holden, Sherrie Hamner, and Henry Surkamp.