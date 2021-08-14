16 People Sent To Department Of Corrections Out Of Pulaski County

16 People are being sentenced to the Department of Corrections following court proceedings in Pulaski County.
Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman tells KRMS News that one of those individuals is Misty Zerr of Dixon, who violated terms of her probation for leaving the scene of an accident and was sentenced to 2 years behind bars.
Another includes Lela Ransome of Crocker, who violated her probation for the possession of a controlled substance.
She will serve a 3-year sentence.
Also sentenced for 7 years was Cody West of Richland, for violating a probation for forgery.
***More information on the 16: