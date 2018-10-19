1851 Law Could Leave Duck Boat Victims’ Families High and Dry

Could a law passed in 1851 to protect maritime shipping companies leave families of the Branson duck boat accident with nothing? According to maritime law expert Raul Chacon, Jr., that’s exactly what could happen.

The motion filed by Ripley Entertainment based on the Shipowner’s Limitation of Liability Act would enjoin all the cases before the federal court, preventing individual filing of civil suits against them. Chacon says it’s not a lock, though, and an important factor will be what the duck boat operators knew before taking to the water.

Severe storm warnings had been issued hours in advance of the accident that claimed 17 lives on Table Rock Lake. Chacon discussed the issue on “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS.