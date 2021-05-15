News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

1984 Cold Case Murder Solved – Louisiana Man Now In Custody

By

A 36-year-old Lake Area cold case has been solved.

“Diana Lukosius was described by all who knew her as a “beautiful” and “intelligent” woman. She was beloved by her family and many in the community. Her violent death sent shock waves throughout our small county for decades. After thousands of hours of work, the efforts of countless officers, neighbors, prosecutors, family members and others…..we got him” says Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham.

He says in a prepared statement 78-year-old Larry Hicks was arrested after investigators say they got admissions that implicated him in the Camdenton woman’s death “my office paid to send an investigator and a detective to a small town in Louisianan, and interview a suspect in the murder. After 2 days, Larry Gene Hicks made admissions with implicate him in the murder of Diana Lukosius.”

Diana Lukosius was found beaten by her car off Highway 5 in 1984.

She died of her wounds days later.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is working with police in Louisiana to have Hicks extradited back to Mid-Missouri.

This is a developing story and we’ll pass on more details as soon as they become available here on KRMS.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News, State News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com