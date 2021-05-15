1984 Cold Case Murder Solved – Louisiana Man Now In Custody

A 36-year-old Lake Area cold case has been solved.

“Diana Lukosius was described by all who knew her as a “beautiful” and “intelligent” woman. She was beloved by her family and many in the community. Her violent death sent shock waves throughout our small county for decades. After thousands of hours of work, the efforts of countless officers, neighbors, prosecutors, family members and others…..we got him” says Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham.

He says in a prepared statement 78-year-old Larry Hicks was arrested after investigators say they got admissions that implicated him in the Camdenton woman’s death “my office paid to send an investigator and a detective to a small town in Louisianan, and interview a suspect in the murder. After 2 days, Larry Gene Hicks made admissions with implicate him in the murder of Diana Lukosius.”

Diana Lukosius was found beaten by her car off Highway 5 in 1984.

She died of her wounds days later.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is working with police in Louisiana to have Hicks extradited back to Mid-Missouri.

This is a developing story and we’ll pass on more details as soon as they become available here on KRMS.