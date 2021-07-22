2 Million Dollar Grant Announced By Parson Will Help CADV

A $2 million dollar grant will be available to help victims of domestic violence in the Lake Area.

“These funds are key to Citizens Against Domestic Violence continuing the be able to operate in this community” says Sheree Keely, the Executive Director of CADV.

She tells KRMS News fundraising and donations alone cannot keep organizations focused on providing resources for victims of domestic violence going “I’ve provided one of the local offices with several packets, over 50, prior to the 4th of July holiday. Right after the Holiday, I got a call requesting more.”

Keely says those the packets given to law enforcement have information on how victims of domestic violence can get the help they need.

Governor Mike Parson announced the grant Tuesday, which includes another $2 million dollars for children who’ve been victims of sexual abuse and receive help from organizations like Kids Harbor in the Lake Area.