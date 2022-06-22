A two-year-old girl playing on a gravel bar along the James River north of Galena in Stone County is brought back from a certain death thanks to some heroic efforts.

The highway patrol says the sequence of events started around 4:30 Monday afternoon.

The unidentified youngster entered the water and went under for as long as two minutes before being pulled out.

The child was given C-P-R on the scene with instructions being provided by 9-1-1 dispatch and then taken to a nearby hospital with injuries described as moderate.

She was not wearing a life jacket at the time.