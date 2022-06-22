News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

State News

2 Year Old Saved From James River After Being Underwater For 2 Minutes

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 21, 2022 , , ,

A two-year-old girl playing on a gravel bar along the James River north of Galena in Stone County is brought back from a certain death thanks to some heroic efforts.

The highway patrol says the sequence of events started around 4:30 Monday afternoon.

The unidentified youngster entered the water and went under for as long as two minutes before being pulled out.

The child was given C-P-R on the scene with instructions being provided by 9-1-1 dispatch and then taken to a nearby hospital with injuries described as moderate.

She was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Business Local News State News

Farmers Across The Lake Concerned About Crops Due To High Heat

Jun 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Iberia Woman Facing Murder Charges Has Court Date On Friday

Jun 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Health Local News State News Top Stories

Freshpet Recalls Dog Food Items Over Salmonella Contamination

Jun 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News State News

Farmers Across The Lake Concerned About Crops Due To High Heat

Jun 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Entertainment Local News Top Stories

Gas Prices On The Water Begin To Slowly Fall

Jun 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Iberia Woman Facing Murder Charges Has Court Date On Friday

Jun 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
State News

2 Year Old Saved From James River After Being Underwater For 2 Minutes

Jun 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com