Imagine being 20 years old and collecting $100,000 for catching the single biggest bass of the weekend…that’s exactly what happened at Lake of the Ozarks as the 2022 spring Big Bass Bash came to an end with Kaleb Allison, of Lincoln, rising to the top with a catch of 7.58 pounds. Allison used a spinner bait to land the winning fish during the 1-3pm time slot on the second and final day of the event, weighing in his catch at Ivy Bend Resort. Second place and $20,000 went to Brenton Krueger with a 6.80 pound catch weighed in at Red oak Resort, third place and $10,000 went to Jim Connell with a 6.74 pound catch weighed in a PB-2, and fourth place with a 6.70 pound catch weighed in at Point Randall Resort went to Chuck Austin. The top lady was Jan Eubanks weighing in a 5.10 pounder at Red Oak.

