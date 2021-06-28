$20,000 Raised In Weekend Military Poker Run

A check for $20,000 is in the hands of military personnel from all across Missouri.

It’s from the annual Run to Benefit Hero’s Care Poker Run that took place over the weekend.

Dozens of boaters from across the Lake Area participated in the event, which raises money for families of deployed service men and women at places like Fort Leonard Wood, Whiteman Air Force Base and Scott Air Force Base near Belleville, IL.

The event is in its 12th years and Big Thunder Marine has taken over organization of the event moving forward.