2001 School of the Osage Grad Receives a “Lofty” Recognition

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 16, 2021 , , , ,

The “friendly skies” have been good to a 2001 School of the Osage graduate who has been named by Airport Business Magazine as one of its “Top-40, Under-40” operators of the year.

David Schaumburg, now principal deputy director for Springfield-Branson National Airport, has worked his way up the industry ladder starting out as a line service employee for a fixed base operator.

From there, career moves for Schaumburg included becoming a licensed private pilot and mechanic, working in operations at Kansas City International Airport and Denton Enterprise Airports and attaining the status of Accredited Airport Executive.

The latest feather in Schaumburg’s cap is being named to the “Top-40, Under-40” list.

