A Camdenton man accused of rape will stand trial early next year. Mansour Beyah was charged with first-degree rape in March after authorities allege he gave a woman methamphetamine and then forced her to have sex with him. He claims the sex was consensual and admits that he had slept with the victim on a number of previous occasions. A pre-trial conference will be held November 6th with the trial scheduled to start January 27th of 2020.