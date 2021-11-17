News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

2021 “Christmas Shop Hop” Right Around The Corner

By

The Community Arts League, once again, is teaming up with the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce to promote shopping locally for the holidays. One such effort, according to co-organizer Doug Bibles, is the Christmas Shop Hop which is run along the same concept as a harbor hop…

      NEWS-11-17-2021 SHOP HOP-1 - 16th November 2021

Bill Wood, the other co-organizer, says it’s all about generating traffic for the participating business …

      NEWS-11-17-2021 SHOP HOP-2 - 16th November 2021

Participating businesses pay $25 to be put on the “shop hop” list. All proceeds go toward certificates to be awarded to the shoppers collecting the most signatures. The “shop hop” comes to an end on December 17th.

 

 

