The largest bike rally in the Midwest is now taking shape in Lake of the Ozarks.

Bike Fest 2021 is underway, and you’ll notice more and more bikers showing up on roads and highways heading into the weekend.

The Bagnell Dam Strip will be closed from Ballenger Road to the dam from 11 am through 2 am until Monday.

The road across the dam remains closed through December while MoDOT crews work on improvements.

If you want to keep up with the events happening, you can log onto http://lakebikefest.com