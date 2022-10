The 2022 version of the Iberia Fall Fest is in the archives after a good crowd turned out for the activities Friday night and most of Saturday.

Judy Farnham served as Grand Marshal for the parade and, among the other activities, it was open season for a while on Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire.

Gregoire took a turn in the dunking booth despite what he called some pretty cold water.

Plans are already underway for the 2023 Iberia Fall Fest.