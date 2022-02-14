A Dixon man is facing arson charges after evidence shows he set his girlfriend’s house on fire.

22-year-old Korey Nelson was initially arrested on harassment charges, before video surveillance tapes and phone records linked him to the house fire. Authorities say Nelson texted his mother the day of the fire, making threats about his estranged girlfriend. Investigators from the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was arson. Nelson is being held at the Miller County Jail.