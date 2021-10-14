News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

26th Judicial Circuit Recognized For Permanency

By

The 26th Judicial Circuit Court system is recognized for its timely work during fiscal 2020 in cases impacting children. The circuit was recognized by the Supreme Court of Missouri for that timely work having been able to hold 100-percent of child-related cases on time despite an increased caseload and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state average, over the same time period, dipped from 95-92 percent. Missouri Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson presented the 26th circuit with the Permanency Award during a recent awards breakfast. The award recognizes the work done by circuit courts, juvenile officers, clerks, children’s division workers, court-appointed advocates and other support staff in being able to protect children who suffer from abuse and neglect.  The 26th circuit…which covers Camden, Miller, Morgan, Moniteau and Laclede counties…has qualified for the Permanency Award every year since it was established back in 2006.

