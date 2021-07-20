2nd Degree Murder Charges Now Filed Against Man Involved In Fatal Warsaw Shooting

A shooting death in Warsaw has one man facing charges, and some people are saying on social media there’s a connection between that shooting and another fatal shooting in Lake Ozark last week.

“That’s total misinformation. I don’t understand why citizens want to make up their own stories using information that’s just not there” says Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox, “the white noise of social media can affect an investigation like this. If something is put out, people who would come forward….won’t come forward….because they are afraid of what would happen to them.”

He tells KRMS News the shooting death of 28-year-old Lance Lyman of Warsaw is in no way connected to a shooting death on The Strip Thursday night “this is an isolated incident of alcohol and weapons, which don’t mix well together. That’s what this was.”

Deputies took one call about a disturbance early Sunday morning, and later they got another call “a driver of a truck, he said he had a person who had been shot in the back of his truck. He didn’t know who he was but he was on his way out to the ambulance base.”

But Sheriff Knox says Lyman died before Deputies could get there “he knew the female and he tried to intercede in what was actually an attack on her, so he died a hero in my estimation.”

24-year-old John Moreno was later arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action and also First Degree Assault against a woman who has not been named.

This is a developing story and we’ll pass more details when possible on News / Talk KRMS.