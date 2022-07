A Kansas woman is injured after hitting rough water on the Lake.

According to officials, 23-year-old Casch Doyle of Elmira was driving a 2007 Cabin Cruiser near Spring Creek Road late Saturday evening.

The boat encountered rough waters causing passenger Sydney Grantham of Lenexa Kansas to receive serious injuries.

She was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment.

This is the 2nd report of injuries on the water for the Holiday, including the first report from Monday about a PWC injury.