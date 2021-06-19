2nd Lake Ozark Comprehensive Plan Meeting Coming This Wednesday

The second of three public focus sessions on updating the Comprehensive Plan for Lake Ozark is happening next Wednesday, and you’re invited to come.

Officials say the first meeting drew around two dozen people who wanted to know more about Lake Ozark’s future plans for economic development and future infrastructure.

It’s open to Lake Ozark residents, property owners and business owners in Lake Ozark.

The meeting’s happening at 6 o’clock Wednesday night at Willmore Lodge.

***Additional Info:

For Immediate Release

6/14/2021

The City of Lake Ozark has issued a special invitation to its residents and business owners to help shape the future of the community.

The second of three public Focus Sessions on updating the city’s Comprehensive Plan will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Willmore Lodge, 1 Willmore Lane, Lake Ozark.

Housing and infrastructure are on the agenda. The final session will be held July 22.

The turnout at the first Focus Session in May drew about two dozen individuals to discuss economic development and quality of life, creating a useful dialogue that city staff and plan developer Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments will use in developing the new Comp Plan.

Focus Sessions are open to residents, property owners and business owners in City of Lake Ozark.

The plan, which is a long-term guide for the community, hasn’t been updated since 2006. While the city’s economic base and infrastructure have evolved in the last decade, the city’s master development plan has remained unchanged for some 15 years.

Citizen participation is highly encouraged to develop a comprehensive plan which will guide the City of Lake Ozark in decision making for future development that suits both City of Lake Ozark and the community.

“The plan gives the city a vision as to how it wants development in the future,” LOCOLG Executive Director Linda Connor explained when the board voted last year to move ahead with the process. “We want to make sure we put in the plan what the city wants to look like in the next 10-15 years.”

An updated Comprehensive Plan is important when the city applies for state and federal funds.

“A new Comprehensive Plan will serve as the guiding force for the city as we continue to grow in the near future,” Fry said. “This document will provide a rationale for decision-making for our boards and commissions and will also show the world what the priorities and direction are for the City of Lake Ozark.”

Anyone who has questions pertaining to the focus session can contact the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments at 573-346-5692 or email matt.kostelnik@loclg.org.