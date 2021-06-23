News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

2nd Of 3 Listening Sessions For LO Comprehensive Plan Tonight At Willmore Lodge

The second of three focus sessions on the Comprehensive Plan for Lake Ozark is happening Wednesday night (tonight).

“This is the document that gives direction to the city as far as growth and growth based decisions go, over the next 5 to 10, even 15 years” says Harrison Fry, Assistant City Administrator in Lake Ozark, “this is not the plan we use to talk about fixing the pot holes on your street necessarily, this is the plan that we use to talk about which parts of town do we want to see become more commercialized…which part of town we want to stay residential, how do we build our infrastructure in a thoughtful way…that sort of thing.”

He tells KRMS News the Comprehensive Plan for the city hasn’t been updated since 2006.

The meeting is open to those living in Lake Ozark and also to those who own property or a business within the city limits.

Fry says the first of the three focus sessions drew in about a dozen people.

Wednesday’s (Tonight’s) session is happening at 6pm at Willmore Lodge.

The final focus session will happen July 22nd.

