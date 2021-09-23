2nd Person Arrested In Dallas County Kidnapping Case

There’s been another arrest in the case of a woman who was kidnapped Dallas County.

Officials report 56-year-old Timothy Norton of Lebanon has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater.

Last week 58-year-old James Phelps of Windyville was also arrested in the case.

Agents from the FBI and Dallas County Sheriff’s office were tipped off about her kidnapping after someone submitted a photo of Rainwater being held in a cage partly nude.

Officials say they discovered several photos of Rainwater on Phelps phone.

Phelps apparently told investigators that Rainwater had been staying with him while she got on her feet and that she left one night in July and he’s not seen her since.

So far, no details on the whereabouts of Cassidy Rainwater have been released.

If you have any information on the case, you should contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s office immediately.