2nd Suspect Arrested In Laclede County Child Rape Case

Another suspect is facing charges as an investigation into child rape continues in Laclede County.

28-year-old Cody Staggs of Lebanon was arrested and charged with statutory rape after it was announced his half brother was charged with child sodomy last week.

“In the process of investigating the Marcus Hill case, we were dealing with some children…all related…that led us to Cody Staggs also being a perpetrator” says Sheriff David Milsap, “That led to his arrest on Thursday night and a search warrant that was served at his residence in Laclede County on Friday.”

Milsap tells KRMS News that while the number of suspects is growing, so is the number of possible victims “We think we have at least 10 victims. It’s not unusual in this types of cases, once you get involved in the investigation….to see that number of victims to start to mushroom.”

Milsap says some of the victims now coming forward are women in their early twenties who are talking about abuse they endured when they were children “We have some victims who are no longer children, they’re now in their early 20’s, who have come forward and are wanting to talk to us about having been assaulted when they were younger.”

This is a developing story, we'll passing along the latest when possible on News / Talk KRMS.

****Press release:

A 28-year old Lebanon man is in the Laclede County Jail facing three counts of Statutory Rape. Cody Lee Staggs was arrested on September 2, 2021 regarding the sexual assault of a 10-year old girl in Laclede County. The investigation into Staggs’ assault of the 10-year old began as part of an investigation which led to charges being filed last week regarding Staggs’ half-brother Marcus Hill.

“While charges have been filed, in these particular cases, we are continuing to investigate similar complaints on both suspects. We believe, at this point, we may have as many as 10-child victims, or children at the time of the assault. As these cases develop we will have better idea if we will be able to present further information to the Prosecuting Attorney,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

On September 3, 2021 detectives from the Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the Staggs’ residence located in Laclede County. “Evidence seized in the search warrant will be examined at the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab in Springfield,” Millsap said.