34th Annual Senior Citizen’s Banquet Put On The Calendar

The National Honor Society within the School of the Osage District, once again, is extending invitations to senior citizens from around the lake area. The 34th Annual Senior Citizen’s Banquet is on the calendar for Thursday, November 18th. The event will begin at 4:45 with performances by the high school jazz band, Les Chanteurs, Girls Glee and the Upper Elementary Choralettes. A 6:00 dinner will then be served up followed by the high school drama department taking center-stage at 7:00 for a presentation of “All Shook Up.” Senior citizens wishing to be a part of the evening should reserve a seat by calling the Osage high school office (573-348-0115).