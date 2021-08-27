3rd Soldier In 2 Weeks Dies At Fort Leonard Wood

Another soldier from Fort Leonard Wood has been found dead, making it 3 deaths in just two weeks.

Officials say 34-year-old Staff Sargent Robert Early died unexpectedly on Monday.

Early was the NCOIC of emergency services at the General Leonard Wood Army Hospital.

His death follows the death of 21-year-old Specialist Joshua Morrison, who was found in the Gasconade River after going on a Kayak Trip of which he never returned from.

Morrison’s death was followed by the death of 18-year-old Private Jamal Rogers, who was found with a gunshot wound inside a barracks last Friday.

No foul play was suspected with Rogers’s death, but an investigation remains ongoing.