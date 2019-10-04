$40 Million Housing Development Planned for Nichols Road

A new housing development could be coming to Osage Beach. Pearl Capital Management has plans for a $40 million development on Nichols Road abutting the Arrowhead development.
City Planner Cary Patterson says the initial plans call for 200-220 units, but there’s room for growth to meet demand.
The proposed site for the development has to be rezoned from agricultural to residential. It has passed first reading but still has to be voted on a second time.
