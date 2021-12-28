News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

$5000 Reward Out For Information Leading To Newburg Arsonist’s Arrest

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 28, 2021 , , , , , ,

Numerous arson fires have plagued the Newburg area and now it’s making national headlines.

An AP report is highlighting a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an arsonist, who’s set more than 20 fires over the past 3 years across most of Phelps county.

The report indicates that the arsonist will sometimes set buildings on fire and if they don’t burn to the ground, they would come back to the same structure and burned it again.

Fire Captain Brandon Williams tells the AP that some of the damaged homes were vacant, some were occupied.

Some Grass fires have also been started in the area as well.

