$50,000 Scratch Off Sold in Eldon

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 15, 2022 , , ,
A woman has won a $50-thousand prize from a scratch off she purchased in Eldon. In a release, the Missouri Lottery explains that the woman initially only scratched off part of the ticket, seeing that she’d won $5-thousand. When she later scratched off the rest, she discovered it was a grand prize winning ticket.

The ticket was a $3 “Crossword Extra” ticket that was sold at the mini mart on Hwy W in Eldon.

According to Missouri Lottery, there is over $4-million in unclaimed prizes from that particular game alone.

