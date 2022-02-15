A woman has won a $50-thousand prize from a scratch off she purchased in Eldon. In a release, the Missouri Lottery explains that the woman initially only scratched off part of the ticket, seeing that she’d won $5-thousand. When she later scratched off the rest, she discovered it was a grand prize winning ticket.

The ticket was a $3 “Crossword Extra” ticket that was sold at the mini mart on Hwy W in Eldon.

According to Missouri Lottery, there is over $4-million in unclaimed prizes from that particular game alone.