Plans to construct a new interchange along Highway 54 in Miller County are running behind schedule. Ryan Libbert is the MoDot project manager for the interchange at 54 and Business 54 near the roundabout that connects to W.

They were hoping to begin work on that project this year. Now Libbert says that may not happen.

When work does begin, it’s scheduled to take about 18 months.