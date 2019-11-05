54/W Interchange Project Could Be Approved This Week

If all goes according to plans, by the time this week comes to an end, a go-ahead could be given for actual work to begin on the future interchange at Route 54 and W in Miller County. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch, speaking on “The Ozarks This Morning,” says the Highways Commission is expected to approve the low bid which clears the way for work to begin…

The overall project comes with an estimated price-tag of about $10-million plus some costs associated with right-of-ways. Once the green light is given on the approved bid, the chosen contractor will have the option to begin some preliminary work during the winter or wait until the spring…provided the interchange is completed on time according to the project’s contract.