54 & W Interchange Project Expected to Begin This Week

If all goes according to plan, and of course weather permitting, we will soon begin to see some preliminary physical work being done for the future new interchange along Highway-54 near Business-54 and Route-W in Lake Ozark. That’s according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch who says the work is expected to begin later this week…

NEWS-1-28-20 Interchange Work Begins - 28th January 2020

The overall project includes a tight diamond interchange plus three roundabouts with dedicated lanes to keep traffic flowing. The price tag, in the neighborhood of $9.7 million, has already been funded and is included in the current five-year STIP. The new interchange should be finished and open to traffic sometime late next year.