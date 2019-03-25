56-Year-Old From Climax Springs Tasered, Faces Several Felony Charges

A 56-year-old from Climax Springs is taken into custody after being tasered when he refused a deputy’s order to put down a rifle at the scene of an alleged domestic assault. Camden County Lieutenant Arlyne Page says the incident happened late Saturday morning at a residence off Red Fox Road. It’s also alleged that Chad Marsh, prior to the arrival of law enforcement, punched the unidentified victim in the head, drove the victim’s vehicle through a garage door and destroyed her cell phone. Marsh was disarmed and is bei ng charged with five felonies…domestic assault, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment and property damage. He’s also charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault-special victim. Marsh was taken to the Camden County Jail and was being held on a two-thousand dollar cash or $20-thousand surety bond.